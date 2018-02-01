Warren police investigating body found in car

Warren Police say they are investigating a homicide near a group of community residences known as the Trumbull Homes.

Police tell 21 News that 35-year-old Darrin Andrews, of Youngstown, was found dead in a car on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the vehicle was found in a parking lot on the 2200 block of N Feederle Drive.

Authorities could not elaborate on the nature of Andrews' death but said that they have reasons to believe it was a homicide.

Andrews had been listed as a missing person.

There's no word yet on whether there are any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.

