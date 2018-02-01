Trumbull County judge denies suppression of evidence motion in Larosa case

A judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence that was filed by the attorney of a Niles teen charged with the murder of his elderly neighbor.

On Thursday, Judge Wyatt McKay denied Jacob Larosa's attorney's motion originally made last December.

18-year-old Jacob Larosa is charged with the attempted rape and murder of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro back in March of 2015.

According to records, when police picked up Larosa for the crime on the night Belcastro was found dead, he was highly intoxicated.

Documents say police questioned Larosa about the crime and recovered evidence from the hospital, from Larosa's family's home and from Belcastro's home.

The motion filed by Larosa's attorney in December asked the court to suppress the statements Larosa gave to police that day while intoxicated, as well as evidence gathered at the homes.

McKay's denial of the attorney's motion means all of the evidence gathered can be used against Larosa in court and will not be dropped or suppressed.

Larosa is scheduled to appear in Judge McKay's court for a jury trial on February 12 at 9 A.M.