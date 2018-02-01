Youngstown coaches suspended after no background checks performed

A 21 News investigation has uncovered that volunteer coaches with an intramural basketball league were never given background checks.

21 News put in public records request with the Youngstown City School District on Tuesday, January 30th asking for the names of the volunteer coaches who were part of an intramural basketball league for the after-school program in Youngstown. We questioned if background checks were done on those coaches.

One reason? A parent filed a complaint alleging her son had been assaulted by one of those men.

Now we've uncovered exclusive information about some of those coaches that came as a surprise to the superintendent of the city schools.

The district responded telling 21 News that they have learned that background checks on those volunteer coaches were not done as required by law.

So the school district has now suspended those individuals until background checks can be completed.

The intramural basketball program is held after school at Youngstown's elementary buildings for children in grades 4 thru 8, including students from outside the district.

Eighteen volunteer coaches are trusted to watch over children in the after-school program and the coaches were told are from the Volney Recreation League and also partner with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and Stambaugh Charter Academy, according to the Youngstown School District.

Joseph Meranto, Youngstown Schools Superintendent, said, "We believed that the background checks were done by those organizations, foolishly we believed that."

It was in the gymnasium at Paul C. Bunn where a mother alleges that her son was physically assaulted by one of those coaches during the after-school program.

Youngstown City Schools did investigate internally, but they say there was no finding of any wrongdoing. However, they did ask that the coach be removed. They have turned the matter over to Mahoning County Children Services as a matter of protocol.

It was following that "internal investigation" by the Youngstown Schools that they learned that particular volunteer coach was never given a background check, but he wasn't the only one.

"We will not have any coach, volunteer or otherwise working with our students that has not gone through the background check," Superintendent Meranto said.

The Youngstown Schools immediately suspended the volunteer basketball coaches related to that program until proper background checks can be performed.

The superintendent admits he was surprised to learn what I discovered through Mahoning County Court records.

At least four of the men have convictions for charges that include: carrying concealed weapons, drug trafficking, illegal conveyance of weapons and trafficking in heroin or cocaine.

"I would be surprised to hear that. That's all the more reason, and we will make sure from now on that anyone working with our students at any time will have a background check. We need to take every precaution to make sure our students are not subject to any potential danger or bad influence," Superintendent Meranto said.

It's unclear who really had the responsibility to do the background checks and who ultimately dropped the ball. But the Youngstown School District is taking responsibility to make sure each entity is informed about what's happened and tell 21 News they want to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The intramural basketball program continues to run with coaches from other areas we're told.