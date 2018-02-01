John Deere recalls tractors due to crash hazard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

John Deere recalls tractors due to crash hazard

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Recalled John Deere 2025R Compact Utility Tractor Recalled John Deere 2025R Compact Utility Tractor

John Deere is recalling hundreds of compact utility tractors due to crash and injury hazards. 

The company said brakes on the John Deere model 2025R tractors can fail, posing safety issues. The serial numbers of the affected tractors are between 1LV2025R×HJ100101 – 101005.

Those with recalled tractors are encouraged to contact a local authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms