Warren police looking for armed and dangerous stabbing suspect

Warren police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening on Porter Street.

Shawn T. Flowers allegedly stabbed at least one person around 7:30 P.M. in a home on the 100 block of Porter Street.

According to the dispatch log, Flowers stabbed two people, his daughter, and another person.

Warren dispatch said they can confirm one person was stabbed, but there is possibly another victim.

Flowers then allegedly fled in his blue Chevy Trailblazer, heading southbound on North Park Avenue.

One of Flowers' victims was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Flowers is considered armed and dangerous. According to the dispatch log, Flowers is known to have a firearm and a 12 inch long butchers knife.

He is also wanted for felonious assault.

Flowers is a black male of 5'10." He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs 295 lbs.

Those with information on Flowers' whereabouts are encouraged to call Warren police at 330-394-2521.

Detectives are investigating the case.