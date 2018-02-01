Century-old tapestry donated to YSU

A century-old tapestry is now hanging on the wall of DeBartolo Hall at Youngstown State University.

The tapestry was influenced by the work of Italian artist Lorenzo Delleani.

It was donated by Davis and Helga Ives.

Helga acquired the tapestry on a trip abroad.

It hung in the couple's entryway in their home for years.

When they sold their home, they needed a new place for the piece.

YSU stepped forward and said they had a place to display it for all to see.

The couple said they were pleased to be able to give the piece to the university.

"Helga had a collection of a lifetime in terms of books and music and various objects that she had collected through her travels over the years," Scott Shulick, a family friend of the Ives, said. "She very much wanted people who would appreciate them, to have them. Her charge was not to sell them, but to find them the right home."

David Ives was a lieutenant during World War II and a professor at was then Youngstown College for nearly 40 years.

The couple has a long history of giving back to the university -- they also set up a scholarship for veterans.

"They were very many intellectuals and scholars, but they were very down to earth people who were very concerned about furthering and advancing their vocation, which was learning," Shulick said.