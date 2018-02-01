Ohio State Highway patrol seizes millions of grams of drugs in 2017

The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized over 30,000 opiate pills and 75,000 grams of heroin in 2017.
According to a press release, OSHP has seized 2,307,646 million grams of marijuana, 32,116 opiate pills and 76,018 grams of heroin throughout last year.
Troopers made 16,653 total drug arrests in 2017, representing a 25 percent increase compared to 2016.
The OHSP encourages drivers to call #677 to report any impaired drivers or drug activity they see while on the highways.
A complete statistical analysis can be viewed below.
In the case against Claudia Hoerig, the prosecution has filed a motion related to how unique it is that she has been in jail in Brazil before she was booked into the Trumbull County jail.More >>
In the case against Claudia Hoerig, the prosecution has filed a motion related to how unique it is that she has been in jail in Brazil before she was booked into the Trumbull County jail.More >>
We continue to report on potential solutions to the opioid epidemic and its related side-effects. A controversial solution used in parts of Ohio is the idea of offering clean needles to drug users. Health officials see it as a way to fight the spread of bloodborne infectious disease and possibly addiction at the same time. “It does make a difference for the individuals that come in and faithfully come in and get clean needles,” Donna Skoda said, Summit County Health Co...More >>
We continue to report on potential solutions to the opioid epidemic and its related side-effects. A controversial solution used in parts of Ohio is the idea of offering clean needles to drug users. Health officials see it as a way to fight the spread of bloodborne infectious disease and possibly addiction at the same time. “It does make a difference for the individuals that come in and faithfully come in and get clean needles,” Donna Skoda said, Summit County Health Co...More >>
Employees starting to see bigger paychecks due to lower federal tax rate.More >>
Employees starting to see bigger paychecks due to lower federal tax rate.More >>
Medicare tightens oversight of opioids prescribed to millions of elderly and disabled beneficiaries.More >>
Medicare tightens oversight of opioids prescribed to millions of elderly and disabled beneficiaries.More >>
A federal appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of Ohio's lethal injection method two weeks before a scheduled execution.More >>
A federal appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of Ohio's lethal injection method two weeks before a scheduled execution.More >>
Sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania state government over the last decade document a litany of lurid and abusive behavior.More >>
Sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania state government over the last decade document a litany of lurid and abusive behavior.More >>
Authorities say two 17-year-old boys in southwest Ohio have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school classmate during a robbery attempt.More >>
Authorities say two 17-year-old boys in southwest Ohio have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school classmate during a robbery attempt.More >>
The federal government has withdrawn its appeal and agreed to pay $42 million to the parents of a young Pennsylvania boy left disabled from brain injuries caused by the use of forceps during his birth.More >>
The federal government has withdrawn its appeal and agreed to pay $42 million to the parents of a young Pennsylvania boy left disabled from brain injuries caused by the use of forceps during his birth.More >>
A jury has awarded $1.7 million to a Little League player who was hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout on the day before his 12th birthday.More >>
A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $1.7 million to a Little League player who was hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout on the day before his 12th birthday.More >>
Police say a 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside a high school basketball game in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside a high school basketball game in Philadelphia.More >>
An attorney for a man facing charges for biting off part of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's ear has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
An attorney for a man facing charges for biting off part of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's ear has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
The Ohio Statehouse is featuring several Black History Month events in February including an art exhibit and historical presentations.More >>
The Ohio Statehouse is featuring several Black History Month events in February including an art exhibit and historical presentations.More >>
A message on a high school bathroom wall that included a swastika and the phrase "kill them all" has prompted a police investigation and heightened security throughout a northeastern Ohio district.More >>
A message on a high school bathroom wall that included a swastika and the phrase "kill them all" has prompted a police investigation and heightened security throughout a northeastern Ohio district.More >>
Ohio University's journalism school is rescinding an award given to a former Alabama newspaper executive who recently resigned following allegations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.More >>
Ohio University's journalism school is rescinding an award given to a former Alabama newspaper executive who recently resigned following allegations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.More >>