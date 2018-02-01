Ohio State Highway patrol seizes millions of grams of drugs in 2 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio State Highway patrol seizes millions of grams of drugs in 2017

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized over 30,000 opiate pills and 75,000 grams of heroin in 2017.

According to a press release, OSHP has seized 2,307,646 million grams of marijuana, 32,116 opiate pills and 76,018 grams of heroin throughout last year. 

Troopers made 16,653 total drug arrests in 2017, representing a 25 percent increase compared to 2016.

The OHSP encourages drivers to call #677 to report any impaired drivers or drug activity they see while on the highways. 

A complete statistical analysis can be viewed below. 

