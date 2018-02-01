Struthers couple indicted on meth charges

A Struthers couple has been indicted on several charges stemming from when they cooked meth inside a house while children were present.

Jeffrey L. Westcott, 51, and Mandy Hale, 36, were indicted on charges of illegally manufacturing drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs, child endangering and having weapons under disability. All of the indicted charges are felonies.

Struthers police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force arrested the two at a Moore Street home in December of last year.

The couple, described by authorities as boyfriend and girlfriend, were actively cooking meth when police entered the home.

There were two children in the house at the time, aged four and eight.

Police said the children appeared to be okay and were turned over to relatives.