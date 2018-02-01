H.S. basketball scores (2/1/18)

Cleveland Indians utility man Michael Martinez will be sidelined at least six months following Achilles tendon surgery, and his career could be in jeopardy.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Conor Sheary is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.More >>
High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 1, 2018.More >>
Mary Dunn scored a career-high 24 points, and the Youngstown State women's basketball team made 10 3-pointers to beat Oakland 86-76 on Thursday night at the Athletics Center O'rena.More >>
Drew McDonald scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Northern Kentucky parlayed a big second half into a 95-85 defeat of upset-minded Youngstown State Thursday night.More >>
Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is going home.More >>
