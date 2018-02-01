H.S. basketball scores (2/1/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/1/18)

Posted: Updated:

Girls' Basketball 

Cardinal Mooney 54 Ursuline 76 

Mineral Ridge 60 Sebring 41

Leetonia 31 Columbiana 73

Lowellville 19 McDonald 55

Waterloo 33 Springfield 28 

South Range 66 Crestwood 28 

Jamestown 29 Kennedy Catholic 73 | Kennedy Catholic's, Malia Magestro has career-high 40 points. 

Slippery Rock 49 Grove City 34

West Middlesex 41 Reynolds 19 

Rocky Grove 36 Farrell 68

Girard, Pa. 48 Hickory 38 

Greenville 49 Oil City 46

Sharpsville 59 Titusville 14 

Western Reserve 30 Jackson-Milton 50 | Blue Jays clinch Mahoning Valley Conference Championship. 

