Sex misconduct suits against state reveal litany of abuse - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sex misconduct suits against state reveal litany of abuse

Posted: Updated:

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania state government over the last decade document a litany of lurid and abusive behavior.

An Associated Press review of more than 30 lawsuits included in a list provided by the Wolf administration found claims ranging from rape and other kinds of assault to sexual harassment and stalking.

The documents show the state paid or agreed to pay more than $3 million to settle claims.

Included in the complaints were allegations raised by state police dispatchers, a mental health worker, a state prison guard and a university groundskeeper.

Some of the victims say the conduct of their supervisors or co-workers caused them severe physical and emotional problems.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms