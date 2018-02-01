Sex misconduct suits against state reveal litany of abuse

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania state government over the last decade document a litany of lurid and abusive behavior.

An Associated Press review of more than 30 lawsuits included in a list provided by the Wolf administration found claims ranging from rape and other kinds of assault to sexual harassment and stalking.

The documents show the state paid or agreed to pay more than $3 million to settle claims.

Included in the complaints were allegations raised by state police dispatchers, a mental health worker, a state prison guard and a university groundskeeper.

Some of the victims say the conduct of their supervisors or co-workers caused them severe physical and emotional problems.

