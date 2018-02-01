Indians utility man Martinez tears Achilles, out 6 months

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Indians utility man Michael Martinez will be sidelined at least six months following Achilles tendon surgery, and his career could be in jeopardy.

He tore his left Achilles during a workout in the Dominican Republic last week and had surgery Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic.

The 35-year-old has bounced around Cleveland's organization the past three years. He was expected to compete for a reserve role at spring training.

Martinez is perhaps best remembered for making the final out in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. He hit a slow roller to third that Kris Bryant fielded and threw to first to give the Chicago Cubs their first championship since 1908.

Martinez's career began in Washington's farm system in 2005. He has also played for Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Boston.

