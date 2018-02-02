Prosecution files motion related to speedy trial calculation in Hoerig case

In the case against Claudia Hoerig, the prosecution has filed a motion related to how unique it is that she has been in jail in Brazil before she was booked into the Trumbull County jail.

Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and his team are asking the judge to confirm that Hoerig's right to a speedy trial within 90 days should begin on January 17 — the date that she arrived at the local jail.

The prosecution does not believe that the clock should start running while she was incarcerated in Brazil fighting extradition.

A pre-trial hearing on the aggravated murder charge against Hoerig for her husband Major Karl Hoerig's death is scheduled for Tuesday.

