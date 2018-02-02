Both westbound lanes of I-76 open again in Milton Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

A dusting of snow overnight left some roads slippery this morning.

Around 2 am a tractor-trailer jackknifed and struck a guardrail along the westbound lanes of I-76 in Milton Township.

One lane of traffic was closed until the truck could be removed.

The road was open by 4 am.

The driver was not injured.

