Vigil planned for New Castle woman murdered in Sharon

Family and friends of a murdered New Castle woman plan to hold a vigil in the victim's memory on Saturday at the spot where her body was found in Sharon.

Police say 30-year-old Sierra Nicole Madison was shot in a car Monday night behind a business on Stambaugh Avenue and East Budd Street.

That's where Madison's mother, Stacy Clark, plans to hold a vigil for her daughter at 5 pm Saturday.

Authorities have charged 52-year-old Roy Johnson of New Castle with Madison's murder.

Johnson remains jailed on $1,000,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing for Johnson scheduled for February 22 at 9 am.