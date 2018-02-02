Stuck truck freed from Columbiana traffic circle - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Stuck truck freed from Columbiana traffic circle

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Police in Columbiana spent part of the morning at the city's traffic circle after a truck became stuck there.

The tractor-trailer became hung up while rounding the circle at around 6:30 am.

The scene was picked up by the 21 News Traffic Cam.

A dispatcher tells 21 News the truck was freed up at around 7:20 am and went on its way.

