Groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter

Pennsylvania’s groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter this morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania after seeing his shadow.

“February 2nd is an exciting day for Punxsutawney as the nation turns to the charming town to celebrate this cherished Pennsylvania tradition,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “Groundhog Day began right here in Pennsylvania in 1886. It’s incredible knowing that visitors, residents, and the millions watching from home get to experience it with us.”

The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, we will have an early spring. The annual event began in 1886 when a spirited group of groundhog hunters dubbed themselves "The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.

The event now attracts up to 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, located about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. In recent years, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter weather 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.