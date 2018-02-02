Tarana Burke, #MeToo founder, working on a book

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, is working on a book.

The publishing imprint 37 Ink told The Associated Press on Friday that Burke's "Where the Light Enters" is scheduled to come out early next year. Burke will tell her own story about surviving sexual violence and provide a "road map" for other survivors to heal.

Burke said in a statement that the book will trace her evolution from "victim to survivor to thriver."

