YPD says Woman concealed mason jar of pot between breasts

A Youngstown man faces charges after police say the woman he was with was hiding a mason jar full of pot and cocaine between her breasts.

Police pulled over an Oldsmobile 98 on Thursday after officers say the car made a turn on Market Street without using turn signals.

Officers found that the car's registration had expired more than a year ago and there was a warrant for the arrest of the driver, 47-year-old Richard Edwards of Cameron Avenue, who authorities say failed to appear in court on charges of nonsupport of dependents.

In addition, police say Edwards was under five active license suspensions.

An officer who patted down Edwards' female passenger could feel a hard object in her bra.

Although the woman told the officer it was just her cell phone, police noted that the woman was holding her phone in her hand.

“Okay. It's some weed,” said the woman according to police.

The woman then reached into her shirt and pulled out a mason jar that contained marijuana and what police describe as two “large” bags of cocaine.

Edwards told officers that the mason jar belonged to him, according to the police report.

The report does not give an indication of the size of the mason jar.

The officers say they found a digital scale on the front seat of the car.

Police booked Edwards into the Mahoning County jail, citing him with the turn signal violation, having fictitious plates, driving under suspension, as well as possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The woman was not charged.