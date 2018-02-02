A big difference Friday plus more snow on the way

Friday will feature a large drop in temperature with highs only reaching the upper teens. Snow showers will be scattered and eventually taper off by mid-evening.

Saturday will start mainly clear but temperatures to start will be in the single digits and wind chills may make it feel below zero. Saturday should stay dry and just feature a gradually increasing sky.

Snow is likely Sunday with accumulations most likely on non-paved surfaces. Watch for re-freeze Monday Morning as temperatures start off in the mid-teens.

Snow will return Tuesday and Wednesday but highs only get above freezing once the next 7 days.