Sharon stabbing suspect held on $50,000 bond

A 24-year-old Sharon woman accused of stabbing another woman remains held on $50,000 bond in the Mercer County Jail.

Police say Smith turned herself into police on Thursday afternoon and was arraigned on charges of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was stabbed on the left side Saturday morning on Sterling Avenue.

Authorities say the victim was treated at Sharon Regional Medical Center and transported to a trauma center for further treatment of a partially collapsed lung.

Police say at last check she was in stable condition.

Smith is scheduled to be back in court on February 13th.