Fewer flu hospitalizations in the Valley

The Ohio Department of Health has issued a mixed report on the spread of the flu in the state during the last week of February.

Statistics released on Friday revealed an increase in influenza-like illness activity reported by outpatient facilities.

However statewide influenza-associated hospitalizations for the week of January 21 to January 27 decreased to 1,260 when compared to the 1,661 reported in the previous week. That's 421 fewer hospitalizations.

Here in the Valley, 25 flu-related hospitalizations were recorded in Trumbull County last week, 16 in Mahoning County and 9 in Columbiana County.

The numbers are lower than those from the previous week of January 14 to January 20 when 30 people were hospitalized in Trumbull County, 46 in Mahoning County, and 12 in Columbiana County.

Over the past three weeks, the number of flu-related hospitalizations this season has been declining in six of seven Ohio regions, including a thirteen county area that includes Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana County.

Only Central Ohio is showing an increase in hospitalizations.

However, the percentage of emergency department visits with patients exhibiting symptoms and fever and flu-like illnesses increased again after a brief decline statewide.

