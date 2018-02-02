California Palms gets 'cease & desist' notice for misleading Medicaid advertising

An Austintown recovery center has gained the attention of the Ohio Department of Medicaid after advertisements that officials say are "misleading".

Legal counsel for the Ohio Department of Medicaid issued a cease and desist letter to California Palms Recovery Center and its owner, Sebastian Rucci, on Thursday.

According to the letter, California Palms has been advertising on its website that they are "currently an Ohio Medicaid provider".



The notice from the Department of Medicaid said that the advertisement appeared on California Palms' website as recently as January 15th.

The Department of Medicaid says in the letter that California Palms is neither a Medicaid Provider or contracted with CareSource, both of which were advertised on the website on Friday.

Officials say California Palms applied to become a Medicaid provider in March 2017, however they were unable to prove their certification through the Mental Health and Addiction Services department.

We want to be clear Ohio Medicaid is not suggesting any sort of fraud on the part of California Palms.

The issue here is that is someone on Medicaid wanted to use their addiction and recovery services, they could do so but instead of Medicaid being directly billed, they would receive the bill and have to submit it to Medicaid to see if they will be reimbursed.

Under Ohio law, an addiction treatment provider does not need to be certified, however, a Medicaid partnered addiction treatment provider does.

The Department of Medicaid says that they previously requested California Palms provide a copy of their MHAS certification in order to complete the Medicaid provider application, however, they said they never received a response and marked the application as "incomplete".

21 News also reached out to Mental Health and Addiction Service and were told California Palms has a "pending application", but has not been certified by their department.

One particular statement still on the website as of Friday morning read "Californian Palms is a luxury Medicaid Rehab located in Youngstown Ohio".

The letter says that California Palms should immediately take down any statements or web postings claiming to be a Medicaid provider.

Officials with the Department of Medicaid said that as of Friday, California Palms had not submitted any claims, or tried to bill Medicaid for patient services.

According to their website, the California Palms is a luxury residential PTSD, drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and substance abuse treatment facility.

21 News anchor Derek Steyer spoke to the owner of California Palms, Sebastian Rucci Friday afternoon.

Rucci said that he hadn't received notice from the state, and found out about the problem from 21 News, but said that he's happy to comply.

"We do take what's called CareSource and Molina, which are two of the Medicaid providers, we take them what's called "out of network"," said Rucci. "We're still going through the licensing phase."

Rucci also told Steyer that he didn't believe there was anything on the website about Medicaid.

"I don't believe there's anything in there directly on Medicaid but here's what happens is the website doesn't have it, but there's what's called "postings", where somebody posts on your site," explained Rucci. "There's a guy who actually works for me [who] is out of Florida, there may have been postings to that effect and I corrected that to make sure there's no postings."

"If you're somebody that needs addiction recovery and you have CareSource, will you care if it's in network or out of work, you really won't," Rucci said. "You just want to know that they'll take you, we can take it out of network, it just requires more steps, we have to get authorization and things."

Rucci admitted that the Department of Medicaid was right, "We shouldn't have used the word Medicaid, we should have said CareSource out of network, Molina out of network and that was our mistake."

"It's corrected, had I gotten a phone call I would have corrected it right away and it could been just our language." Rucci went on, "I recognize what the state is saying, it's kind of like if I told you CareSource- you would say Medicaid. But if I said Medicaid without the CareSource it would be different. And if I said in network, out of network, then I would confuse you in some ways, but I think to be fair to the state we should say CareSource and Molina out of network is what we take."

Rucci told 21 news that California Palms, which has been operating as a recovery center for less than a year, is still going through steps and processes to secure a number of licenses.

"We're here to grow with the state and do amazing recovery, we're not here to be contentious with it, we just didn't know," said Rucci.