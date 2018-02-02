Pennsylvania man accused of stalking, impersonating cop withdraws guilty plea

A Wampum, Pa. man accused of stalking, and pretending to be an Austintown police officer will be allowed to withdraw an earlier guilty plea.

David Rowbotham, 41, pleaded guilty to charges of menacing, impersonating an officer, and possession of criminal tools earlier this year.

However, on Friday, a judge approved Rowbotham's request to withdraw that guilty plea, and instead take the course to a jury.

Police say Rowbotham pretended to be an Austintown Police Officer during at least one phone call with the victim in 2017.

He was initially indicted on charges of extortion, menacing by stalking, impersonating a peace officer, and possession of criminal tools.

Authorities say Rowbotham was part of a continuous course of criminal conduct from November of 2015 to August of 2016.

PSP said in 2016 Rowbotham, called a New Castle woman several times identifying himself as a Pennsylvania State Policeman. Reports say Rowbotham recorded the conversations without the victim's permission.

The woman told police Rowbotham said she had a warrant for a felony burglary and threatened her.

PSP says they do not know Rowbotham's motive, but that it appears to stem from the woman's involvement in an ongoing domestic dispute.

Rowbotham will face criminal charges, including impersonating a public servant, a wiretap violation, criminal coercion, and harassment.