Suspect in Warren stabbing arrested after police chase

Police say the suspect in a Thursday evening stabbing has been apprehended.

Warren police say they caught 51-year-old Shawn Flowers near the 1200 block of Dover Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. following a brief pursuit originating near 4th and Main Street.

The chase begin after police received calls identifying Flowers in that area, and attempted to pull him over.

"He didn't stop, so we ended up in a 3-4 minute pursuit with him, " says Warren Police Detective Wayne Mackey, " he drove to Dover street, where he then drove into a yard there on Dover street, the 1200 block. And he was taken into custody with out any incident".

According to police, Flowers stabbed 27-year-old Christian Lampkin during a suspected domestic incident Thursday evening on Porter Street.

Detectives say they believe Flowers was attempting to assault his pregnant daughter but stabbed Lampkin instead.

Lampkin was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he is being treated for what police call a "severe laceration"

Flowers then allegedly fled in his blue Chevy Trailblazer, heading southbound on North Park Avenue.

Police say that vehicle was then spotted Friday afternoon on Fourth Street.

Officers say they began pursuing Flowers until he stopped and got out of the vehicle and complied with police.

Flowers faces charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

