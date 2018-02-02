Two arrested after police find cocaine, scales in Lisbon home

The Columbiana Drug Task Force says two people are in custody after a search warrant was served at a Lisbon home.

According to a release, 54-year-old Ronald Virden and 32-year-old Brittany Robinson were arrested during a raid on a home on the 9300 block of State Route 45.

Officials say inside the home they discovered approximately 11 grams of cocaine, marijuana, $350 in cash, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and "packaging material".

The drug task force says Virden was arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia. Robinson was allegedly in possession of drug abuse instruments.

Police say the duo could face additional charges after the results of lab tests come back.

The Drug Task Force says the raid was carried out in conjunction with the Sheriff's Office and Lisbon Police Department.