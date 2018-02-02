Weekend Winter Storm

The weekend will get off to a quiet start with cold temperatures and some sunshine Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will not be as cold although clouds are expected to increase.

Snow is set to arrive before daybreak Sunday. Roads can be slick for a time, but temperatures will rise above freezing Sunday morning. Wet snow will continue through about mid-afternoon and most road surfaces will just be wet. Accumulations on grassy surfaces will occur. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the evening. This will result in snow showers returning to the Valley and there is a possibility of heftier squalls as well. Temperatures will drop quickly and the wind will increase. All of this will result in an increased risk for hazardous travel conditions. Flurries can linger into the overnight hours.

Monday will be cold but generally sunny. The next winter storm will cross the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. The details on precipitation type, snow amounts and impacts are uncertain at this time; check the forecast often over the next few days.