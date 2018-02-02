BCI finishes investigation into shooting of Officer Justin Leo

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has concluded their investigation into a series of events that left a Girard police officer and a suspect dead in October.

BCI tells 21 News that their portion of an investigation into the shooting of Officer Justin Leo, and the suspect Jason Marble just moments after, has officially been completed.

Girard Police Officer Justin Leo died at the hospital after being shot by Marble in a home at 408 Indiana Avenue on October 21st.

Authorities say as officers approached the home, Leo and another police officer who has not been named at this time, had a brief conversation with the male inside.

The report says that while Leo and another officer were talking to him, Marble pulled a gun and shot Officer Leo.

Police have not yet confirmed whether Leo was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time, nor have details of how many shots were fired been released.

However, Chief John Norman previously told 21 News that the department has always provided vests for their officers.

Several agencies across Trumbull County responded to the incident, including Liberty police and the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department.

The results of BCI's investigation have been forwarded to the Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office, who says they expect to release a full report on the details of that night in the coming weeks.

