LaBrae teachers attend program of social-emotional learning

Research has shown that social-emotional skills can contribute to the overall success of students. That was the focus of a training program attended by teachers at Bascom Elementary School on Friday.

K-thru-5 teachers found themselves in the classroom as students, learning a program called the PAX Good Behavior Game. The program addresses some of the things children are missing out on that we take for granted they already know.



" Like how to work with each other, how to work in the classroom and to be able to make good decisions that help them in the long run be better learners," Principal Maggie Kowach said.



One aspect of the program rewards good behavior with unexpected surprise games. "They're just wacky fun games that the kids get to play, maybe thirty seconds long, it gives them a break from the activity in school and it rewards them," added Principal Mila Harkabus.



"When kids know what to expect we lose their attention," one of the instructors told the teachers. The principals say that the PAX training is a benefit not only to the students but also the teachers.

"We're hoping to give the teachers the tools that they need to reach out to the students to help them to self regulate a little bit more with their behavior," said Harkabus.

The developers of the program say it can help protect children from lifetime disorders while increasing academic success.



"This is just a way that on top of the academics we're making sure that we're reaching the whole child, socially, emotionally, as well as academically," Kowach said.

The PAX program is provided through the Trumbull County Educational Service Center.



