Warren schools and buses to be disinfected Monday

Officials in the Warren City School District will use a day off from classes to take actions designed to prevent the spread of flu.

As part of what is known as a Waiver Day, all employees, including teachers, administrators and support staff will report for duty on Monday, but students will have the day off.

While Warren City School District educators are attending professional development sessions throughout the day at Warren G. Harding High School, the maintenance department will disinfect all areas of the district including each room in every building, all restrooms, hallways, and buses.

Maintenance workers will use an electrostatic spraying system to sanitize the district as part of Warren’s ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of students during the current flu season.

The school district started using its E-Mist system this school year and disinfects all areas of the district at least twice a week.

Workers use a spray tool to disperse a saline solution that is equal to a hospital-grade disinfectant which school officials say is safe to touch and even consume.

The district makes its own solution and each gallon is tested for quality before it is used in the building. Monday’s effort is in addition to the district’s routine sanitizing program according to a news release from the district.

The district says the professional development will be ongoing throughout the day with training provided by Warren staff as well as experts from outside the district.