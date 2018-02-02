Champion man booked into Trumbull County Jail for 25th time, held without bond

A man who has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail 24 times since 2005 is back in the lockup for a 25th time and is being held without bond.

Police say 33-year-old Adam McGill was arrested Friday night by Warren police after Champion police reported a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said a car was spotted by Warren officers but refused to stop.

A police chase then took place, running through several jurisdictions, including Warren, Niles, Weathersfield, and Howland.

Eventually, police said the vehicle was abandoned and the driver and took off on foot, but McGill caught a short time later.

Police said McGill was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He was booked into jail late Friday and was arraigned in court on Monday.

According to officers, McGill faces charges including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

According to Trumbull County Jail records, this will be McGill's 25th time booked into the jail since 2005.

Authorities say McGill is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.