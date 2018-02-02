Local man expected to be booked into Trumbull County Jail for 25 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local man expected to be booked into Trumbull County Jail for 25th time

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
Previous mugshot of McGill Previous mugshot of McGill
WARREN, Ohio -

A man who has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail 24 times since 2005 will return.

Thirty-three-year-old Adam McGill was arrested Friday night by Warren police after Champion police reported a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said McGill was spotted by Warren officers but refused to stop. A police chase then took place, running through several jurisdictions, including Warren, Niles, Weathersfield, and Howland.

Eventually, police said McGill abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot, but was caught a short time later.

Police said McGill was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be booked into the Trumbull County Jail upon his release.

According to officers, McGill faces charges including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

According to Trumbull County Jail records, this will be McGill's 25th time booked into the jail since 2005.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms