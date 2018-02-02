Local man expected to be booked into Trumbull County Jail for 25th time

A man who has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail 24 times since 2005 will return.

Thirty-three-year-old Adam McGill was arrested Friday night by Warren police after Champion police reported a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said McGill was spotted by Warren officers but refused to stop. A police chase then took place, running through several jurisdictions, including Warren, Niles, Weathersfield, and Howland.

Eventually, police said McGill abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot, but was caught a short time later.

Police said McGill was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be booked into the Trumbull County Jail upon his release.

According to officers, McGill faces charges including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

According to Trumbull County Jail records, this will be McGill's 25th time booked into the jail since 2005.