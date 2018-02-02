Mecca Twp. appoints new fiscal officer after previous officer removed by court order

After a Trumbull County judge ordered the removal of the Mecca Township Fiscal Officer, township trustees have filled the position.

Jennifer Mancini will now assume the position and will be sworn in soon.

This comes after a Judge ruled in favor of the Ohio Attorney General and township trustees, who filed a civil suit to remove Deborah Drawl, who they say failed to properly keep financial accounts and make reports for the township.

Trustee James Governor said Drawl's actions caused dozens of problems for the township.

"We didn't buy anything, we didn't do any roadwork this past year, other than patching holes, where we usually do a couple miles of roads every and tar," said Governor. "We had some other projects we didn't do that have kind of been on hold. We can't apply for grants because we don't know how much money is actually on any account."

The state auditors will assist the township in getting back on track.