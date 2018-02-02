H.S. basketball scores (2/2/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/2/18)

Boys' Basketball 

Poland 76 Struthers 60

Canfield 43 Harding 62

Lowellville 51 Springfield 49

Mineral Ridge 62 Jackson-Milton 46

Girard 91 Brookfield 68

Liberty 69 Campbell 70

Lakeside 47 East 89 

Newton Falls 40 LaBrae 55

Heritage Christian 83 Heartland Christian 31 

Ursuline 43 Cardinal Mooney 29 

Oil City 46 Hickory 53

Farrell 43  Grove City 42 OT 

Sharpsville 64 Wilmington 61

Greenville 40 West Middlesex 42 

Slippery Rock 42 Sharon 67

