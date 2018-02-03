New Castle Police rescue neglected dog

Police say charges could be filed

New Castle Police are trying to find out how long a dog had been left alone in a vacant apartment without food or water.

Officers investigating a burglary report at Westview Terrace Friday found the dog locked in the upstairs bedroom of a vacant apartment.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, officers believe the dog was locked in the room for an extended period of time due to its condition of the animal.

Police say the dog was severely malnourished and could not walk or even sit up.

Officers took the dog to the police department where they gave it some water and a small amount of food.

After several hours police say the dog attempted to walk and sit up.

Police say the dog will be taken to an animal care facility.

Investigators say they'll track down the apartment's previous tenant who could face criminal charges.

Officers are hoping someone will come forward to adopt the dog.