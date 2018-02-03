Police: Phony utility workers get into home of elderly Brookfield woman

Police are trying to identify two men posing as electrical utility workers who tricked an elderly Brookfield woman into her home and so they could steal her valuables.

The victim told Brookfield Police that that two men got out of a car that pulled into her driveway on the 7000 block of Stewart Sharon Road on Friday evening and told her they were from the power company

After telling the victim that they were working on a nearby street and that her power may be affected, they asked her to go with them into the basement to look at the home's breaker box.

While in the basement with the victim, they asked her to turn off a breaker for them while they checked something outside, saying that they would signal her from a basement window.

The victim says she remained in the basement for a long time before noticing the car pulling out of her driveway.

When she came upstairs she found that the suspects were gone and had gone through and stolen items from her home.

Police describe the suspects as one black and one white male driving a newer silver or gray Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Police are reminding homeowners that if anyone comes to their home representing themselves as employees of a utility company without first having contacted you, to not let them inside and to call the police.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police Monday - Friday 8 am – 4 pm at (330) 448-6960, 24 hours a day through the dispatch center at (330) 675-2730 or leave a message on the tip line at (330) 969-1110.