A quiet Saturday, snow on the way Sunday

Saturday will prove to be the quieter of the two days this weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 30s and gradually increasing clouds will be the call.

Snow will move in early Sunday Morning and continue throughout the day. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. The snow will be a wet snow and mainly impact non-paved surfaces.

A general 3 to 5 inches of snow can be expected. Roads won't really be impacted until late Sunday and early Monday when the snow will be able to stick due to the falling temperatures.

More snow tracks in Tuesday and especially Wednesday.