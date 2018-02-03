MCCTC hosts regional robotics tournament

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield is hosting a regional robotics tournament on Saturday from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

More than 50 teams from 18 different schools will be in attendance.

Teams will be randomly paired and compete in two and two to stack cones and move mobile goals into "scoring zones" using their robots.

The top eight teams will then compete for a spot in the semi-finals.

The top two teams, as well as those with exceptional design and skill, will advance to the state competition in March.

The robots that compete are designed, built, programmed and operated solely by the students.

The following schools are competing: