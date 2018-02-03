MCCTC hosts regional robotics tournament - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

MCCTC hosts regional robotics tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CANFIELD, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield is hosting a regional robotics tournament on Saturday from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

More than 50 teams from 18 different schools will be in attendance.

Teams will be randomly paired and compete in two and two to stack cones and move mobile goals into "scoring zones" using their robots. 

The top eight teams will then compete for a spot in the semi-finals. 

The top two teams, as well as those with exceptional design and skill, will advance to the state competition in March. 

The robots that compete are designed, built, programmed and operated solely by the students. 

The following schools are competing: 

  • Pickerington High School Central
  • Mahoning County Career and Technical Center
  • Perry High School
  • Brecksville-Broadview Heights
  • Firestone Engineering Club
  • Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
  • NIHF STEM High School
  • South Range Local Schools
  • Lowellville School
  • Shaker Heights High School
  • Valley Stem+me2 Academy
  • Austintown Fitch High School
  • Revere Local Schools
  • Choffin Career and Technical Center
  • Laurel School
  • Litchfield CLC-Akron Public Schools
  • Trumbull Career and Technical Center
  • PSHS Robotics
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms