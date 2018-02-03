Niles kindergarten transition fair helps kids prepare for school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles kindergarten transition fair helps kids prepare for school

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

Families are invited to come out to the Trumbull County Kindergarten Transition Fair in the Center Court of the Eastwood Mall on Saturday.

The fair is from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. and is open to all Trumbull County families with children going into kindergarten in the fall.

Those who attend will visit 11 learning stations that shows how to teach their kids skills needed to succeed in school. 

School officials will be there to meet prospective students and talk about registration. 

