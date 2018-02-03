Ohio representatives introduce paid medical leave bill

Several of Ohio's representatives have sponsored or supported a new bill promoting paid medical leave.

House Bill 511, also known as the State Paid Family Medical Leave Plan, is co-sponsored by both Representatives Michele Lepore-Hagan and John Boccieri, among many others.

Right now, if someone has to leave their job to take care of themselves or someone else that is very ill, they must take an unpaid leave.

HB 511 is trying to change that by providing those on medical leave with up to $1,000 per week.

If one wanted to utilize this program, they would have to meet certain criteria.

They would have to choose to participate in the program, paying around $1 to $2 per week out of their earned paychecks.

The person would then have to work at least 680 hours over the last year.

If those two guidelines are followed, a person would be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for themselves, a new baby or an ill family member.

The bill will be officially introduced to the Ohio House of Representatives within the coming months.

The full bill can be viewed here.