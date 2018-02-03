Ohio representatives introduce paid medical leave bill

President Donald Trump is punting on the question of who will win the Super Bowl.More >>
Several of Ohio's representatives have sponsored or supported a new bill promoting paid medical leave.More >>
One million dollars has been awarded to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free helpline for patients, caregivers and doctors using Ohio's new medical marijuana program.More >>
New Castle police are trying to find out how long a dog had been left alone in a vacant apartment without food or water.More >>
February is Career Tech Education Month and TCTC is showing off its new "Fab Lab," a room that is expanding opportunities for every student on campus.More >>
The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield is hosting a regional robotics tournament on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with their dog, 10 years after it went missing.More >>
The Philadelphia Eagles have surprised a fan who woke up groggy from recent dental surgery asking, "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"More >>
A Pennsylvania man has admitted in federal court in New Jersey that he helped scam a program that was designed to help veterans after the 9-11 attacks.More >>
Sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania state government over the last decade document a litany of lurid and abusive behavior.More >>
Authorities say two 17-year-old boys in southwest Ohio have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school classmate during a robbery attempt.More >>
The federal government has withdrawn its appeal and agreed to pay $42 million to the parents of a young Pennsylvania boy left disabled from brain injuries caused by the use of forceps during his birth.More >>
A jury has awarded $1.7 million to a Little League player who was hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout on the day before his 12th birthday.More >>
Police say a 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside a high school basketball game in Philadelphia.More >>
An attorney for a man facing charges for biting off part of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's ear has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
The Ohio Statehouse is featuring several Black History Month events in February including an art exhibit and historical presentations.More >>
