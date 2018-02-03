Family's dog turns up 10 years after vanishing from home

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with its dog 10 years after the dog went missing.
Debra Suierveld and her family assumed their dog Abby had died after she ran away in 2008 from their home in Apollo. Decade-old sadness turned to joy Saturday when Suierveld received word someone had found the dog.
George Speiring says the black Labrador mix showed up on his front porch in Lower Burrell, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Apollo. Speiring contacted Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, which discovered the dog's microchip and was able to contact Suierveld.
Someone had taken good care of Abby over the years.
Suierveld says Abby is in great health and still remembers the commands the family taught her. Suierveld says her family has planned a reunion dinner Sunday to welcome Abby back.
