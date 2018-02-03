Sharks score twice on power plays, beat Blue Jackets 3-1

Tre'Shaun Fletcher had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Jaelan Sanford added 18, seven, and five, and Toledo beat Akron 55-36 on Saturday.More >>
Stephanie Mavunga scored 21 points with 10 rebounds, Kelsey Mitchell set an NCAA record by hitting a 3-pointer in her 81st straight game and No. 18 Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 68-55 on Saturday.More >>
LeBron James says any thought about him being interested in playing for the Golden State Warriors is "nonsense."More >>
Kevin Labanc had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones stopped 28 shots to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.More >>
Phil Kessel scored twice and picked up assist, Evgeni Malkin added two goals and two assists, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins rolled past the Washington Capitals 7-4 on Friday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 2, 2018.More >>
