Snoop Dogg has busy Super Bowl week as DJ, gospel singer

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Snoop Dogg's Super Bowl week has been almost as busy as that of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots players who'll be competing.

He headlined BET's Super Bowl Gospel Celebration and debuted music from his upcoming gospel album on Thursday. He held a screening for his new Netflix series, "Coach Snoop," on Friday. And he will work as the DJ of Playboy's Big Game Weekend Party on Saturday in Minneapolis, where the game is being played on Sunday.

Snoop Dogg is so popular that NFL icon Deion Sanders was extra excited when he saw him at Friday's event.

"Coach Snoop" follows Snoop Dogg guiding at-risk kids and helping them focus on their goals. The entertainer says the show is "an emotional roller coaster."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.