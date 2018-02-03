Friends and family hold vigil to honor New Castle shooting victim

Friends and family gathered in Mercer County Saturday night to remember the life of a 30-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a pizza place in Sharon.

Police say Sierra Nicole Madison of New Castle was found dead in a car behind the restaurant.

The vigil was held on Stambaugh and East Budd Street, near the parking lot where Madison was found.

The victim's mother told 21 News the support from the community gave her strength and hope.

"No matter what anyone has done to her, they can never take away the person that she was," said Madison's mother, Stacy Clark.

Authorities say 52-year-old Roy Johnson is accused of murdering Madison.

Johnson remains in the Mercer County Jail.