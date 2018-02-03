Pedestrian in New Castle struck and killed

Police in New Castle are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a woman on East Washington Street.

Authorities say 51-year-old Anna Martinez was standing in the middle of the road Thursday evening, when a vehicle hit and killed her.

According to the press release, officers reported it was snowing heavily and the accident happened in a dark area in between street lights.

Martinez was taken from the scene to UPMC Jameson.

Officials say she died at the hospital.

New Castle Police say they are still investigating the crash.