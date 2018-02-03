Pedestrian in New Castle struck and killed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pedestrian in New Castle struck and killed

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

Police in New Castle are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a woman on East Washington Street.

Authorities say 51-year-old Anna Martinez was standing in the middle of the road Thursday evening, when a vehicle hit and killed her.

According to the press release, officers reported it was snowing heavily and the accident happened in a dark area in between street lights. 

Martinez was taken from the scene to UPMC Jameson.

Officials say she died at the hospital. 

New Castle Police say they are still investigating the crash.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms