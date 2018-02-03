2 killed, 4 injured in crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

State police say two people were killed and four injured in a series of crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in western Pennsylvania.

Police said a tractor-trailer stopped because of an accident and a car slid sideways into the truck in Jefferson Township in Somerset County shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said 55-year-old William Nace and 47-year-old Debra Nace of Delaware, Ohio, were killed. A 16-year-old youth and 12-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No one was injured in the original accident but another two-vehicle crash in the same area sent two people to local hospitals.

