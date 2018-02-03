2 killed, 4 injured in crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
A dead goose fell from the sky and knocked a hunter unconscious on Maryland's Eastern Shore.More >>
A dead goose fell from the sky and knocked a hunter unconscious on Maryland's Eastern Shore.More >>
President Donald Trump is punting on the question of who will win the Super Bowl.More >>
President Donald Trump is punting on the question of who will win the Super Bowl.More >>
Students in a high school auto repair program have returned a rebuilt Cleveland police cruiser destroyed during the celebration of the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA championship in June 2016.More >>
Students in a high school auto repair program have returned a rebuilt Cleveland police cruiser destroyed during the celebration of the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA championship in June 2016.More >>
Police are trying to identify two men posing as electrical utility workers who tricked an elderly Brookfield woman into her home and so they could steal her valuables.More >>
Police are trying to identify two men posing as electrical utility workers who tricked an elderly Brookfield woman into her home and so they could steal her valuables.More >>
State police say two people were killed and four injured in a series of crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in western Pennsylvania.More >>
State police say two people were killed and four injured in a series of crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in western Pennsylvania.More >>
A Struthers High School football player is facing charges after allegedly slapping two drunken minors and dousing them with maple syrup at a house party last year.More >>
A Struthers High School football player is facing charges after allegedly slapping two drunken minors and dousing them with maple syrup at a house party last year.More >>