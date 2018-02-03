H.S. basketball scores (2/3/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boys' Basketball 

Niles 43 Edgewood 76

Parma Padua 66 Ursuline 51

Erie 68 Hickory 70 OT 

Wilmington 60 Mohawk 50 

Greenville 41 Kennedy Catholic 75


Girls' Basketball 

Salem 37 Marlington 61

Brookfield 49 Newton Falls 39

Niles 51 Liberty 44

Canfield 71 Lakeview 42

Edgewood 11 Poland 75

Lakeside 22 Struthers 72

Hubbard 30 Jefferson 71

Champion 55 Girard 21

Campbell 38 LaBrae 81 

Mooney 63 Canton Central Catholic 45

Fitch 45 Howland 37 

Harding 52 Akron East 49 

Kennedy Catholic 41 Mohawk 67 

