H.S. basketball scores (2/3/18)

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored early in the third period and Jaroslav Halak made 46 saves as the New York Islanders rallied for a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, February 3, 2018.More >>
Cole Gentry scored 21 points and Mark Hughes added 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range to power Wright State to an 83-57 romp over Youngstown State on Saturday.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team outscored Detroit Mercy 26-6 over the final 11 minutes to defeat the Titans 72-52 on Saturday at Calihan Hall.More >>
