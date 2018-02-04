Arrests this week in the Valley

Here are the jail booking photographs of those people arrested in the Valley as reported by wfmj.com over the past week.
More information about the arrests may be found by clicking on the headline above each photo. All arrestees are presumed innocent pending hearings in a court of law.
Champion man booked into Trumbull County Jail for 25th time
YPD arrest Boardman man after high-speed chase
Warren woman accused of driving drunk with toddler in car
Warren man charged in Austintown sex sting
Sebring police officer says suspect tried to grab his gun
Police: Man doused Boardman apartment in lighter fluid, threatened pregnant roommate
Robbery suspect surrenders to police
Child wearing only underwear flees Youngstown home in freezing temps?
Lowellville man wanted in two counties
Columbus Police name suspect arrested for murder of Warren woman
Three men accused of Austintown home invasion
It was the day after Christmas when Alexis was at basketball practice and had a weird chest pain, her left arm went numb and a lump in her neck showed up.
Police have charged three suspects in connection with an early morning home invasion in Austintown.
Two men secretly indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday are now in police custody at the county jail.
State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.
Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.
A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.
