A snowy Sunday, much colder the next 7 days

Sunday, snow will be likely throughout the morning and early afternoon before much of it breaks off to light snow showers and flurries until later in the evening.

Temperatures Sunday will struggle to get to the mid to upper 30s and as the next front rolls through expect lows tonight to drop near 10 if not into the single digits.

That same front will bring in a rush of snow, perhaps heavier snow squalls, that will impede travel late this evening. Overall, most of us will see 2 to 4 inches with 5 inches possible where the heaviest snow persists.

Monday, outside of an early morning flurry before daybreak, should be partly sunny and downright cold with highs in the low 20s.

Snow will return early Tuesday and throughout Wednesday with additional accumulations likely both days.