Youngstown rollover accident sends one to hospital

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One person was sent to the hospital as a result of a rollover crash that happened around 1:45 Sunday morning.

According to police, a car took a bend too fast on Wickliffe Service road next to Interstate 680.

The car flipped on its side, taking out a pole and knocking down some wires. 

Police tell 21 News the vehicle's passenger is okay, but there is no word yet on the driver's condition. 

