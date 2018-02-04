New Castle police investigate early morning shooting

New Castle police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

Police were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue at approximately 1:047 am Saturday in reference to a shooting.

According to officials, one man was shot several times in his bedroom. The victim was conscious and was talking to officers, police said.

The victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The New Castle City Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact their Criminal Investigative Unite at (724) 656-3586 or leave a tip on their website.